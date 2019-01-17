UFC Fight Night 147: Darren Till to fight Jorge Masvidal in London

Till (left) is ranked six places higher than Masvidal in the UFC

Darren Till will return to the octagon for the first time since his world-title defeat by Tyron Woodley when he faces Jorge Masvidal on 16 March.

The Liverpudlian, 26, was forced into a submission against UFC welterweight champion Woodley in September.

He was expected to move up to the middleweight division after his first career defeat in 19 contests.

But he will remain at welterweight against Masivdal, who has 32 wins from 45 fights.

The UFC Fight Night 147 bout will take place at London's O2 Arena and will be Masvidal's first in the UK.

The American has suffered defeats in his previous two fights, by Demian Maia in May and Stephen Thompson in November.

