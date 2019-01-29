UFC 229: Conor McGregor suspended for six months for post-UFC 229 melee

Conor McGregor has been suspended for six months and fined $50,000 (£38,095) for his part in the ugly scenes which marred UFC 229 in October.

His opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov, received a nine-month suspension and has been fined $500,000 (£380,950).

Russian Nurmagomedov began a brawl by the octagon after beating McGregor, before the Irishman was involved in a bust-up with his opponent's team.

Both suspensions have been backdated to the date of the fight.

