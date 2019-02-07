UFC 234: Robert Whittaker defends title against Kelvin Gastelum as Anderson Silva faces Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum (top) headline the bill at Rod Laver Arena, with Anderson Silva facing Israel Adesanya (bottom) in the co-main event

Robert Whittaker will defend his middleweight title against Kelvin Gastelum when the pair meet at UFC 234 in Australia on Saturday.

The New Zealand-born Australian is on a nine-fight winning streak having beaten Cuban Yoel Romero in a rematch in 2018.

"I'm looking forward to being able to defend the belt on home soil," Whittaker said.

Meanwhile, former champion Anderson Silva will take on Israel Adesanya in the co-main event at Rod Laver Arena.

Gastelum heads to Melbourne having knocked out Britain's Michael Bisping before taking a split decision win over Ronaldo Souza in his previous two fights.

"I'm expecting a hard, hard fight," said the 27-year-old American.

"But at the same time I am so prepared for this opportunity that I'm expecting it not to be close.

"I'm predicting a first-round knockout, but you never know. If I clip him, anybody - in the world, not just Rob - anybody is going down."

Whittaker, who like Gastelum is a former winner of TV Show The Ultimate Fighter, told his opponent to expect "the hardest fight he's ever had".

"Every fight I go into, I look for the finish," he said.

For Whittaker, who recently collected Sportsman of The Year at the GQ Australia Men of The Year Awards and saw this fight sell out in eight minutes, this title defence feels particularly poignant.

"When I was a young adult my biggest ambition was to try and live by myself and be able to pay the rent," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I come from a housing commission background.

"I've come so far from that point, I would never have believed myself."

'I know Silva better than he knows himself'

The 234 card also throws up an intriguing bout as its co-main event, as Brazilian legend Silva, 43, comes up against undefeated middleweight contender Adesanya.

Silva held the middleweight crown for a record seven years between 2006 and 2013, during which he registered an unprecedented 16 successive victories in the UFC.

But The Spider has not fought since beating Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in February 2017, with his period of inactivity including a one-year suspension for failing a drugs test because of a contaminated supplement.

Silva has also adopted the outlook that competing is not about age, but about "how healthy you feel inside your mind and inside your heart".

The Brazilian says if you love your sport, you keep doing it.

"I never stop training," he said. "Every single day I try to make my mind better, my martial arts skills better and my personal life better."

Adesanya might have been inspired by Silva as a youngster but the Nigeria-born fighter, who moved to New Zealand as a teenager, will not be feeling sentimental in the octagon on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has been touted as Silva's "clone", but insists he is better than that.

"I'm going to 'Anderson Silva' Anderson Silva," he said.

"I've watched this guy for years, all his fights. I know him better than he knows himself."