UFC: Michael Bisping inducted into Hall of Fame

Michael Bisping is the only British winner of a UFC title

British former middleweight champion Michael Bisping was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during UFC London at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

The 40-year-old, who beat Luke Rockhold in 2016 to become the only British fighter to win a UFC title, announced his retirement in May last year.

He is the first fighter this year to be named in the Hall of Fame.

Bisping, who also won reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter in 2006, said he had no idea the honour was coming.

He racked up 30 wins from 39 professional fights during his career and successfully defended his title against Dan Henderson, before losing it to Canadian Georges St-Pierre, who also retired earlier this year.

'One of the best ever' - analysis

by Nick Peet, BBC MMA Show Presenter

Is there anyone more important for UFC in this country? Without Michael Bisping would we be sat here right now?

He kicked the doors open for a generation. He's one of the best UFC fighters ever.