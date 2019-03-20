Joanne Calderwood: Andy Murray inspires fellow Scot's UFC dream

Joanne Calderwood, left, craves a world title shot

Joanne Calderwood wants everyone in Scotland to know her name by becoming the country's next world champion.

The UFC flyweight, 32, is potentially just a victory over America's Katlyn Chookagian away from a title shot.

Scotland has produced several world champion boxers, such as Jim Watt, Ken Buchanan and Ricky Burns, while Andy Murray and Sir Chris Hoy have conquered the world in other sports.

"If I get that belt, maybe everyone will know my name," Calderwood said.

"Andy Murray is in the paper every second day. I feel I'm only known back home because the UFC came to Glasgow; that's how some people knew I existed."

Calderwood fights Chookagian on 8 June in Chicago at UFC 238. And the Ayrshire fighter is adamant she will win.

"I don't see it going any other way," she said. "I feel I am in a much better place mentally and physically. My career has been up and down, but there is nothing holding me back any more."