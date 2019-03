From the section

Conor McGregor (right) is thought to have earned $30m fighting undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in 2017

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor says he has retired from the sport.

The Irish fighter, 30, announced his decision on social media on Tuesday.

"I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today," he said.

McGregor's last fight came against Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, when he failed to take the lightweight title.

More to follow