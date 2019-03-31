UFC: Paul Craig defeats Kennedy Nzechukwu in Philadelphia

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'd like to be the Scottish Conor McGregor'

Scotland's Paul Craig defeated UFC debutant Kennedy Nzechukwu with just 36 sections left of the fight at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia.

The Coatbridge fighter, 31, locked in an arm bar to earn his third win in six UFC fights after Nzechukwu tapped out.

Craig started quickly, almost submitting the Nigerian in the first 75 seconds.

After the early flurry there was a backdrop of boos, with the crowd unhappy at the lack of action, although Craig did take a series of heavy elbows at the start of the second round.

In the third and final round Nzechukwu, 26, was deducted a point for an illegal eye gauge before Craig recovered to finish the fight inside the distance.