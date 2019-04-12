UFC 236: Max Holloway bids to become two-weight world champion in Atlanta

Max Holloway lost to Dustin Poirier on his UFC debut

Max Holloway will attempt to become a two-weight world champion when he steps up to face Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236.

The winner could then fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout, with the Russian's suspension set to come to an end in July.

Meanwhile, the interim middleweight title is also on the line at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday.

That will see Kelvin Gastelum face the unbeaten Israel Adesanya.

Before his victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 231 in December, Holloway spoke openly with BBC Sport about a turbulent year in which he "cut himself off from the whole world" while dealing with depression.

The Hawaiian entered his featherweight title defence against the previously undefeated Ortega as the underdog in the minds of many, but stopped the number-one contender to retain his crown.

Now Holloway steps up a weight division to face the only man to have stopped him in the octagon.

That defeat - the first of three to date in Holloway's UFC career, with the others coming via decision - came on his debut on the sport's premier promotion in February 2012.

Seven years later, and with 16 wins in 18 fights since that debut loss, the 27-year-old is looking towards a potential match-up with Nurmagomedov, who was suspended because of a brawl that followed his successful title defence against Conor McGregor in October.

Nurmagomedov was banned for nine months and fined $500,000 (£380,950) for his part in the chaos that followed his submission of McGregor, with the Irishman handed a six-month ban.

Holloway said at a news conference last month that the Russian "wanted to fight me" but that Nurmagomedov also told him he needed to "prove myself".

"I decided to prove myself," added Holloway, who attempted to step in at late notice to fight Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, before being deemed medically unfit to compete.

"I'm going to go out there and prove myself, and when he's ready to come back, I'll be ready."

Meanwhile, Poirier heads to Atlanta having won four his past five fights, with the other a no contest, since a knockout defeat by Michael Johnson in September 2016.

The American has not entered the octagon since he beat Eddie Alvarez last July, after pulling out of a scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 230 in November because of a hip injury.

His next opportunity seemed like a long time coming, with the 30-year-old only found out he would be fighting Holloway in February while training in Florida.

Now Poirier believes his first shot at a UFC title is "destiny".

"This was 12 years of work, preparation," said Poirier, whose defeat by Johnson is his only loss in 10 fights since stepping up a weight class in 2014.

"Everything is happening the way it is supposed to happen. By no means do I feel this was just a lucky chance, I've earned this."

Gastelum 'visualising' title win

Kelvin Gastelum watched Israel Adesanya beat Anderson Silva in February, after his own bout was cancelled

In the co-main event, American Gastelum will finally get his shot at the middleweight crown after his bout in February was called off at the last minute because opponent Robert Whittaker needed emergency surgery.

Saturday's opponent Adesanya was also on the card that night in Melbourne and took a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian legend Anderson Silva.

The winner in Atlanta is expected to fight Whittaker in a unification bout once the New Zealand-born Australian returns to fitness.

"I've visualised this many times," said Gastelum earlier this month. "In my head, I have already been here fighting for world titles."

However, Nigeria-born New Zealander Adesanya says he is gathering momentum in the division after racking up five wins inside his first 12 months in the UFC.

The 29-year-old boasts a perfect record in 16 professional fights.

"Momentum is a powerful force and it keeps on rolling," he said.

"Interim or not interim, I had the next fight. I think people are taking notes now. I debuted last year in February. That's five fights in one year."