TJ Dillashaw: American banned from UFC for two years after failing drugs test
- From the section Mixed Martial Arts
UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw has been banned for two years after testing positive for a prohibited substance.
Recombinant human erythropoietin - a form of banned blood-boosting hormone EPO - was found in a sample provided by the American following his last bout against Henry Cejudo on 18 January.
Dillashaw lost to flyweight champion Cejudo in 33 seconds after stepping down a division to take the fight.
In March, he said he had "voluntarily" vacated the UFC bantamweight title.
The 33-year-old's ban has been backdated to the date of the positive test.