From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'd like to be the Scottish Conor McGregor'

Scotland's Paul Craig will fight undefeated Alonzo Menifield in a UFC light heavyweight bout on Saturday, 29 June.

Craig, 31, beat UFC debutant Kennedy Nzechukwu in Philadelphia in March.

That followed his third career loss against Jim Crute in Australia in December.

Menifield, 31, has won seven of his eight fights by knockout, his most recent against Vinicius Moreira in January.