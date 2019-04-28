Cage Warriors: Jack Shore retains world bantamweight title in Cardiff

Jack Shore in action against Scott Malone at Cage Warriors 104 in Cardiff

Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore successfully defended his world title with a third-round submission of Scott Malone at Cage Warriors 104 in Cardiff.

Shore, 24, remains undefeated and victory secured his 11th professional win.

The Welshman will defend his title in Cardiff on 12 October.

It was a successful night for all the Welsh fighters as Mason Jones, Cory McKenna and Kris Edwards all found themselves in the win column.

Shore, from Abertillery, grew into the fight at the Viola Arena as the action progressed and forced Malone to submit after weathering an early storm from the Dundee fighter.

It was a bright opening round from the challenger who looked to use his judo background to take the fight to the ground whilst Shore displayed some crisp striking.

Towards the end of the second round it was clear Shore was beginning to take control becoming more comfortable defending Malone's persistent takedown attempts.

In the third the champion successfully stopped a Malone takedown before assuming control of the tiring Scot before forcing him to submit via rear naked choke.