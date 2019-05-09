UFC 237: Rose Namajunas faces Jessica Andrade as Anderson Silva returns to Brazil

Rose Namajunas will make her second defence of the UFC strawweight title

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas heads to Brazil to face home fighter Jessica Andrade in a hotly anticipated main event at UFC 237.

The 26-year-old American has not fought for more than a year after making the first defence of her title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in April 2018.

It will be the first time Namajunas has fought outside of the United States.

"I'm going to Brazil with the intention of finishing her in a dominant fashion," she said.

Namajunas has won her past three bouts since a defeat by Karolina Kowalkiewicz in July 2016 - registering a knockout win over Jedrzejczyk to clinch the strawweight belt in November 2017 before last year's defence.

She said in the build-up to the weekend's fight in Rio de Janeiro that she did "not have to leave my home" to fight Andrade, but sees it as a great way to "reach my potential".

Andrade will have the backing of the home crowd at Jeunesse Arena as she looks to win the belt at the second attempt.

The 27-year-old lost her previous shot at the title to Jedrzejczyk, before the Polish fighter was beaten Andrade's upcoming opponent Namajunas.

Andrade, who used to drive tractors at her parents' farm as a child, is on a three-fight win streak heading into the bout.

Silva relishing being back in Brazil

It is more than six years since Anderson Silva has fought in his native Brazil and at the age of 44 it may be one of the last times he gets to do so.

The UFC legend faces American Jared Cannonier, who beat David Branch on his middleweight debut in November.

"The Brazilian fans are completely different to the rest of the world," said Silva.

However, the former middleweight champion only has one win to his name since that visit to Brazil and lost by unanimous decision to interim champion Israel Adesanya last time out in February.

Cannonier says a win over Silva will be "great for my career" as the 35-year-old prepares for his ninth fight on the promotion.

Meanwhile, Jose Aldo will also be in action at the Jeunesse Arena when he faces Australian Alexander Volkanovski.

Former featherweight champion Aldo has enjoyed knockout victories over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano since he suffered successive defeats by Max Holloway in 2017.

The 32-year-old, who lost a title fight to Conor McGregor in 2015, boasts a record of 28 wins from 32 fights in his professional career.

Former rugby league player Volkanovski, 30, has won all six of his bouts since making his UFC debut in 2016.