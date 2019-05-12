UFC 241: Nate Diaz to face Anthony Pettis in long-awaited return

The fight will be Nate Diaz's first since UFC 202 in August 2016 where he fought Conor McGregor

American Nate Diaz will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon in a welterweight bout against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August.

The 170lb fight in California will be the 34-year-old's first since losing to Conor McGregor in August 2016.

UFC president Dana White announced the news on social media on Sunday.

Diaz was set to fight Dustin Poirier in November after a two-year hiatus, but Poirier withdrew due to an injury.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Pettis impressed in his UFC welterweight debut in March when he knocked out two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson.

The co-main event will see current champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Stipe Miocic battle it out in a heavyweight rematch.