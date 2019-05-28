Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore signed by UFC

Jack Shore defeated Scott Malone at Cage Warriors 104 in Cardiff

Bantamweight Jack Shore has become the fourth Welshman to be signed by the UFC.

The 24-year-old from Abertillery follows in the footsteps of middleweights Jack Marshman and John Phillips as well as fellow bantamweight Brett Johns.

Shore made the first defence of his Cage Warriors world title in April.

He defeated Scott Malone in Cardiff to secure his 11th professional win and remain undefeated.

It was initially indicated he would defend his title in October before announcing he had signed for the UFC.

No date has yet been announced for the Welshman's UFC debut.