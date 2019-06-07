UFC 238: Henry Cejudo faces Marlon Moraes to become two-weight world champion

Henry Cejudo defended his flyweight title against TJ Dillashaw in January

Henry Cejudo will look to become a two-weight UFC world champion on Saturday when he faces Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight crown in Chicago.

The 32-year-old American defended his flyweight title with a 33-second knockout of TJ Dillashaw in January.

Dillashaw, who stepped down a weight to take the fight, was then banned for two years after failing a drugs test and had to give up his bantamweight title.

Cejudo heads into UFC 238 with a 14-2 record and on a four-fight win streak.

The former Olympic wrestler, who won gold at Beijing in 2008, beat Demetrious Johnson to claim the flyweight title last August and has not lost since suffering the only two defeats of his professional career in 2016.

Cejudo said he would drop his nickname 'The Messenger' to become 'Triple C' if he beats Moraes on Saturday, believing his Olympic gold medal should also be recognised.

"I'm already Olympic champ, UFC champ... I'm looking to be the triple champ," he told US television. "We're gold diggers. I'm taking all the gold. We're greedy.

"I'm not taking this guy lightly. I believe in my skills, I believe in myself. I know he's a dangerous opponent, but at the end of the day it's legacy for me."

Meanwhile, Moraes is also looking for a fifth successive win on the promotion after submitting Raphael Assuncao in Brazil in February to earn a third successive performance-of-the-night bonus.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, whose only UFC came on his debut, boasts an overall record of 22 wins, five losses and one draw in more than a decade on the professional scene.

Moraes already has eyes on a future fight with Dillashaw, saying he "wants to make him pay" after the former champion was suspended, having tested positive for a prohibited substance.

Shevchenko defends flyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko will make her first defence of the UFC flyweight title after beating long-term rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win the vacant belt in December.

The Kyrgyzstani fighter, who trains in Peru, faces American Jessica Eye in the co-main event in Chicago.

Shevchenko returned home to Kyrgyzstan for the first time in several years last month for an audience with President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as getting the chance to showcase her belt to fans.

The 31-year-old comes from a family of mixed martial artists, with sister Antonina also fighting in the UFC and their mother, Elena, president of the Kyrgyzstan Muay Thai Federation and a third-degree black belt in taekwondo.

"In my home country, Kyrgyzstan, all kinds of martial arts are the number one sport," she told BBC Sport recently.

"Our national sport is Kulatuu and it has similar rules as MMA."

Also on the card, lightweight Donald Cerrone returns to the octagon less than five weeks after defeating Al Iaquinta to face fellow American Tony Ferguson.

And there is British interest in the preliminary fights as Scotland's Joanne Calderwood takes on American Katlyn Chookagian and English middleweight Darren Stewart faces Bevon Lewis.