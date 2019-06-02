MMA: Cage Warrior Ross Houston wants to be impossible to overlook by UFC

Ross Houston has been training in his own gym as he prepares for his title shot

Scottish MMA fighter Ross Houston has vowed to use his forthcoming Cage Warriors World Welterweight title defence to make it impossible for the sport's biggest promotion, the UFC, to overlook him.

Houston, who has a perfect professional record of eight wins and no defeats, will put his belt on the line against Denmark's Nicolas Dalby this month.

"I have unofficially been told the winner of this fight will get the UFC call-up, so that is what is at stake," the 28-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"I think putting on a strong performance against someone of that calibre, there would be no other way the UFC could look at it.

"So I would have to get signed the way I am looking at it - and that is exactly what is going to happen. I'm going to get in there, put the pace on him and I'm going to put him away."

Houston, from Inverness, won the belt in Birmingham in October with a split-decision victory over Italy's Stefano Paterno. He had hoped that would be his 'golden ticket' to the UFC and the mixed martial arts big time.

"It isn't really like a set pathway to do it, but statistically, Cage Warriors have got the highest sign-on rate, so they are the biggest European feeder show to the UFC," he explained.

"There is a guy down in Wales, Jack Shore, who is a massive Cage Warriors star. He just had his first title defence against Dundee's Scott Malone and has just been signed to the UFC.

"He won the belt, one defence and that is him signed, so it is all looking good to be honest. It hasn't come yet, but I have got a lot of faith in myself and I know it is going to come, 100% after I get this win."

Dane and UFC veteran Dalby, 34, represents a formidable obstacle for Houston to overcome in London on 29 June, with 17 wins from his 21 fights.

"It is probably my highest level opponent," Houston added. "I don't want to waste my time fighting one person and going down a step.

"It should be working up the food chain, the way I look at it, so it is the exact fight I wanted. Yes, it is probably my biggest test, but it is going to be my best performance."