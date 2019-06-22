Chris Bungard: MMA 'Bad Guy' on Kieran Tierney friendship & next Bellator bout

Kieran Tierney goes through his MMA paces with Chris Bungard

Chris Bungard can count on coaching tips from Celtic star Kieran Tierney but those might not come in so handy for his day job in mixed martial arts.

As he prepares for Saturday's bout with Charlie Leary at Bellator London, the 30-year-old Scottish fighter admits much of his life revolves around football.

"Kieran is a friend," says the lightweight from Holytown, who attends Celtic home and away games during his time off.

"During pre-season he would sometimes come down to the gym and do a bit of training. But outside of the gym we go for food and stuff like that. He's a great guy."

Bungard laughs when asked if the Scotland international has ever been tempted to go a few rounds in the cage. "No, I don't think the Celtic fans would be too happy with that," he says. "I'd get the blame for another injury or operation."

It's not just from the sidelines that "The Bad Guy" enjoys his football. He also plays as often as he can for his local amateur side Bullfrog AFC on Sunday mornings.

Tierney, 22, buys the team's strips every season and is known to cheer on his pals from the neighbourhood in the Airdrie and Coatbridge League.

"I love scoring goals," says Bungard. "It's quite addictive for me.

"With big fights coming up you'd think I'd stay away from the football, but it has never made me miss a fight before. In my area, football is your life. You're born and bred in to football and a certain team."

Bungard admits playing the beautiful game does little to enhance his skills in the cage and that an individual's best efforts alone cannot dictate the outcome like it can in MMA.

When it came down to this season's league decider - and the chance to clinch a treble - Bullfrog fell at the final hurdle, despite two goals from their famous striker.

"Every time we scored they equalised a minute later," recalls Bungard, who has 14 wins from 18 bouts. "I was a bit gutted but that's just part of the game."

'I can see this being a war'

The Scot won't have to worry about relying on others when he steps in to the cage against Leary.

"It's like a big game of problem solving," says Bungard. "I know what Charlie can do. I know how to beat him. I know what I'm good at. Now it's just a case of whether I can do what I think I can do."

Bungard's Bellator debut could not have gone better. He downed Terry Brazier against the odds in spectacular fashion with a rear naked choke in the first round.

"I think this one will be a lot tougher - I can see this fight going three rounds," says Bungard. "Obviously, I'll be trying to put him away every second I'm in there but I can see this being a war and going the full 15 minutes."

And what's next for Bungard if he can make it two from two in Bellator?

"I'll have a sitdown with the top brass to try and book the Hydro in Glasgow," he says. "To be the first and only person to be signed by Bellator from Scotland and to then bring them to Scotland would be amazing."