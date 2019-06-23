UFC 154: Molly McCann beats Ariane Lipski in South Carolina

Molly McCann lands a punch during her UFC debut win in America

Britain's Molly McCann says she felt "American for the day" after receiving good support during her win over Ariane Lipski of Brazil on her US debut.

Fighting in just her third UFC bout, the 28-year-old underdog from Liverpool won by unanimous decision.

"I thought fans back home would be going mad but I didn't expect it here," said McCann at UFC 154.

"Ariane is the face [of UFC] and knocked people out and and I've just gone in there and put it on her."

McCann backed up her debut UFC win over Priscila Cachoeira in London in March with a dominant display in South Carolina, over a fighter who has 11 wins, six by stoppages, on her record.

The victory, in which she suffered a suspected broken hand and also saw her receive stitches for a head wound, included a number of spinning kicks and takedowns.

McCann, who won her first UFC fight in March, added: "With three minutes left I thought 'we're gold, just take her down',".

South Korea's Chan Sung Jung beat previously undefeated Renato Carneiro of Brazil in the main event by a technical knockout.