UFC: Paul Craig out to inflict Alonzo Menifield's first loss

Paul Craig defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu in his last bout in March

Scottish fighter Paul Craig says the fear of being dropped by UFC is "always preying on my mind" as he prepares to face unbeaten Alonzo Menifield.

The light heavyweight is halfway through his second four-fight deal, with three wins and three losses since stepping up to UFC in 2016.

He knows victory in Minnesota on Saturday may be pivotal to his future.

"UFC is an unforgiving business. I'm driven by the constant need to perform and entertain," Craig, 31, said.

"You know you could have your contract cancelled at any time and you can't afford to relax for a second."

American Menifield has an 8-0 record as an MMA pro and won his UFC debut against Vinicius Moreira in January.

"He hasn't faced anyone as good as me and hasn't been properly tested yet," Craig added.

"I have the skill-set to take him down. Being a Scot helps me - I don't know when I'm beaten."