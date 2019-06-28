Molly McCann tells UFC she wants Madison Square Garden bout

Molly McCann has won two fights since losing on her UFC debut last year

Molly McCann has told the UFC to give her a "dream" fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York after winning successive bouts in 2019.

The Liverpool fighter backed up her first victory on the promotion in London by beating Ariane Lipski on her US debut in Greenville last Saturday.

She could now be in line to return to the US in November, with Madison Square Garden set to host UFC 244.

"It would be a dream, it's only what I deserve," McCann, 29, told BBC Sport.

"I have given the UFC everything they have asked me for and my performances are deserving of a Madison Square Garden show."

McCann, who is recovering on Italy's Amalfi Coast as she takes a fortnight off before returning to training, says gaining a unanimous decision against Lipski in South Carolina was a "relief".

"Winning in London was like winning the Champions League for the first time, and winning in Greenville was liking winning it again the next year," she said.

"Even though it felt amazing, it wasn't the same magnitude. To get the win in America is a relief."

McCann says her team brought the "best people in the world" into the gym to imitate Lipski's style but she told those close to her to remain in the UK as she headed to South Carolina.

"I told all my friends and family: 'Let me go and do the business. Next time you can come away with me.'"

However, the former Cage Warriors champion is not yet thinking about a title challenge on the sport's top promotion and has prioritised bringing UFC back to Liverpool.

"I am not going to run before I can walk," said McCann, whose only UFC loss came in Liverpool on her debut last year.

"Since my last fight, all I have been thinking about before a world title shot is getting a fight back in Liverpool. I would like to get a few wins and bring the UFC back home."