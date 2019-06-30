UFC: Paul Craig loses to Alonzo Menifield

Paul Craig has lost four of his seven UFC fights after defeat to Alonzo Menifield

Scotland's Paul Craig suffered a devastating first-round knockout against unbeaten American Alonzo Menifield in Minneapolis.

After missing with a spinning kick, Craig landed on the floor and took a huge right hand from Menifield, which appeared to knock him out instantly.

But stricken Craig, 31, took a further three big punches before the referee was able to step in and stop the bout.

It was the Coatbridge fighter's fourth loss in seven UFC contests.

Craig had started brightly in the light heavyweight showdown, keeping the powerful American at a distance and landing with kicks to the head.

But his growing confidence was his downfall, with his lack of concentration allowing Menifield to take his knockout record to eight in nine fights after just three minutes and 19 seconds.