Bellator Dublin: Leah McCourt to return to action as James Gallagher tops bill

McCourt secured the first stoppage of her career against Hatice Ozyurt in February

Leah McCourt will aim to take her professional record to 3-1 when she faces England's Kerry Hughes in Dublin on 27 September.

The bout will feature on a show headlined by Strabane's James Gallagher, who tops the bill at the 3Arena for the second time.

"I can't wait to get back in there and be fighting such an experienced, well rounded fighter," said McCourt.

"She is the test I need and believe will bring out the best in me."

In February the former IMMAF amateur world champion marked her Bellator debut with the first stoppage win of her career against Hatice Ozyurt.

Now Saintfield native McCourt comes up against 34-year-old Hughes who, after opening her professional account with three wins in four contests, has lost her last three fights.

Hughes has not fought since coming out on the wrong side of a unanimous points decision last June, so will have been inactive for 15 months by the time the Dublin bout comes around.

"I am beyond excited to be once again fighting on a Bellator Dublin card," said McCourt, who is currently training in Thailand alongside her SBG Charlestown team-mates.

"I have been to shows around the world but never felt an atmosphere like the crowd bring at the 3Arena".

Gallagher secured a first round stoppage against Steven Graham at 3Arena earlier this year

At 22, Gallagher remains one of the brightest young prospects in MMA and is looking for his third win in 2019 against Sunderland's Cal Ellenor.

After suffering a devastating KO against Ricky Bandejas at Bellator 204, the 'Strabanimal' returned to winning ways against Steven Graham in February.

Last month he secured a unanimous points win over Jeremiah Labiano in London having been forced to go the distance for just the second time in his 10-fight career.