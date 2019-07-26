UFC 240: Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar to meet after almost two years of trying

Max Holloway (left) and Frankie Edgar were due to meet in 2017 at UFC 218, but Edgar pulled out with an injury before Holloway withdrew with injury prior to a fight lined up for March 2018

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will make his third defence of the title against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240.

The Hawaiian-born fighter was defeated by Dustin Poirier last time out when he looked to add the vacant lightweight title to his current crown.

But he returns to defend his featherweight title against Edgar.

Edgar, 37, who made his UFC debut in 2007, is an ex-lightweight champion and heads into the Edmonton bout on the back of victory over Cub Swanson.

In the co-main event, former women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg takes on Felicia Spencer.

American Holloway has won 13 of his past 14 bouts and first won the title in 2016.

The 27-year-old twice defended it against Jose Aldo before stopping Brian Ortega on his last defence of the crown in Toronto last December.

A fight with compatriot Edgar has been a long time in the making and was first due to happen almost two years ago at UFC 218, before the veteran contender got injured.

"Third time's a charm and I can't wait. This guy is a legend. I look forward to fighting him," said Holloway, who then missed their scheduled UFC 222 bout to due to injury.

"We probably should be friends after the fight. I'm excited."

A win for Edgar would make him only the eighth fighter to be crowned champion at two weights in the UFC.

"I feel like I have been training for Max for two years," he said. "Every time he fights I've got to re-switch it up because he seems to be getting better."

Last UFC outing for Cyborg?

Felicia Spencer (right, with Cris Cyborg on the left) is making only her second appearance on the promotion

Cyborg's feud with UFC president Dana White has overshadowed the build-up to what could be her last fight on the promotion, with the Brazilian saying he was lying for suggesting she did not want a rematch against Amanda Nunes.

Nunes beat Cyborg to take the featherweight title at UFC 232 in December and this is the last fight on the 34-year-old's contract.

The Brazilian fighter, who was on a 21-bout unbeaten streak before her loss to Nunes, says she will take the rematch any time White wants to make it happen.

But for now Cyborg faces a fighter making only her second appearance on the promotion in 28-year-old Canadian Spencer.

Meanwhile, Geoff Neal and Niko Price meet in an all-American welterweight bout at Rogers Place.

Neal has won his first three fights in the UFC while Price was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus for his victory against Tim Means in March.