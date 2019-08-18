UFC 241: Stipe Miocic stuns Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title in Anaheim

Daniel Cormier (left) beat Stipe Miocic by first-round knockout in their previous encounter

Stipe Miocic dramatically beat Daniel Cormier in the fourth round to recapture the UFC heavyweight title.

He claimed the TKO win with 51 seconds remaining in the round of a thrilling championship clash at UFC 241.

Miocic, 36, appeared to lose the first three rounds against defending champ Cormier in Anaheim, California.

But he was more capable of taking power punches than when he lost his title to Comier at UFC 226 last summer.

And, after switching his approach from head-hunting to a concerted attack on Cormier's body, Miocic found the breakthrough at the end of the fourth round.

He hurt the champion with a punch to the liver, then switched back to the head as he loaded up with power punches to drop his man.

