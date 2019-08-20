UFC 241: Daniel Cormier 'considering future' after shocking loss

Miocic became only the fourth fighter in UFC history to recapture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title

Daniel Cormier says he is considering his future after losing his heavyweight title in a shock defeat by Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

The defending champion, 40, was stunned by his 37-year-old fellow American in a dramatic fourth-round knockout in Anaheim on Saturday.

Cormier said in an Instagram post he will "decide what I am gonna do now".

"I can't stress the disappointment and I am so sorry to all I have let down," he added.

"This has been the most amazing journey. As soon as I decide you will all know right away."

Issuing an apology to his wife and children, Cormier said: "I am so sorry you guys had to experience that. I never wanted y'all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart every time I think about it."

He also apologised to his coaches and fans, before congratulating Miocic on a "tremendous victory".

Miocic's win saw him become only the fourth fighter in UFC history to recapture the undisputed UFC heavyweight title as he avenged his knockout loss to Cormier in July 2018.

The pair's previous meeting saw Cormier stun Miocic to claim a first-round stoppage victory and end his opponent's record-setting run as the most dominant world champion in UFC history.