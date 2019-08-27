UFC 242: Poirier v Nurmagomedov - American has chance for 'greatness'

Dustin Poirier (right) has won his past four fights

Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier says he has an "opportunity for greatness" when he takes on unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on 7 September.

Russian Nurmagomedov, 30, beat Irishman Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018 but was fined and banned for nine months for a brawl following the fight.

American Poirier, 30, holds the title after beating Max Holloway in April.

"I'm going out there to do something that has never been done," he said.

"How many times in our lives or in our careers do we have the chance to really do something great?

"These guys are building an arena for us to compete in. I'm travelling across the world for the biggest fight I can get possible."

Poirier, who has won 25 and lost five of his 30 fights, said Nurmagomedov - unbeaten in 27 fights - will be "the best he's ever been" but says he "takes pride in being the underdog".

"I've been counted out a lot of times. At this point in my career, this is just another fight," Poirier said.

"The guy is undefeated. He's probably more favoured there but I'm embracing it. I'm doing it for all the underdogs out there.

I have a real opportunity to be great. I will not let this slip through my fingers."

The fight will mark Nurmagomedov's return to the octagon for the first time since his submission of McGregor.

Poirier said: "I'm confident in my skills, my ability, the work I'm putting in, my commitment to martial arts, my commitment to just getting in there and letting it all go.

"I'm confident that I can trust myself that when I get in there and they lock that door I'm the better fighter and I'm in there to win.

"When I lay in bed, I envision myself getting the belt and being undisputed champion."