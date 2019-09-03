Cris Cyborg: Bellator sign ex-UFC featherweight champion

Cris Cyborg beat Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision in her final UFC outing

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg has signed with rival promotion Bellator in what the organisation describes as "the largest deal in women's MMA history".

Brazilian-American Cyborg, 34, was UFC featherweight champion for 517 days and is the only fighter to successfully defend the featherweight title.

She finished her UFC career in July by beating Felicia Spencer to end with seven wins and one loss in the company.

Her defeat by Amanda Nunes last year ended a 20-match winning streak.

"I have worked with countless athletes over my 30-plus years of promoting combat sports, but there is no-one quite like Cyborg," said Bellator president Scott Coker, who had previously worked with Cyborg at the Strikeforce promotion.

"Cyborg is the most dominant female fighter in the history of the sport and she will be a perfect fit here at Bellator."

Cyborg will now have the opportunity to win a title at a fourth MMA promotion, having held belts at Strikeforce, Invicta and UFC.

"You guys know I have a lot of girls I want to fight at 145lbs and this means you're going to have a lot of fights per year and I'm very happy about that," she said.

"My goal is to be the only female fighter to hold four different major titles in the same division"