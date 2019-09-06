UFC 242 preview: Khabib Nurmagomedov v Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi

Undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov faces Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi

The UFC octagon has landed in the desert as Abu Dhabi plays host to UFC 242 on Saturday night.

And the all-conquering lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set for the main event as he faces interim champion Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout.

The undefeated Russian has compiled a 27-0 record and most recently finished Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in 2018.

Despite his unblemished record and dominant displays throughout his UFC career, Nurmagomedov, 30, said he is taking Poirier's challenge very seriously, but admitted his plan is no different to his past matchups as he looks to successfully defend his title.

"Dustin Poirier's a very tough opponent," Nurmagomedov said on Wednesday at the UFC 242 open workouts. "I don't want to underestimate him. He has a lot of experience. But when I go to the cage, my plan is to make him tired, make him tap. This is my plan."

Nurmagomedov faces a surging contender who believes their main event matchup represents his crowning moment as a professional fighter.

America's Poirier, 30, is in the best form of his career and heads to the octagon as the UFC interim lightweight champion, having defeated featherweight world champion Max Holloway in April.

Speaking at the open workouts, pre-fight underdog Poirier said he's ready to prove the doubters wrong.

"I've had naysayers my whole life and overcome the odds," he said.

"I'm just in the moment, appreciative of the opportunity and will not let it slip through my fingers. I'm here to take full advantage of this, capitalise and be the undisputed world champion.

"I've had lessons in losses and picking myself off the ground. Being undefeated is incredible. It's hard to do, especially against the competition he's [Nurmagomedov] faced. But I've learned lessons through trial, through error and triumph that he's never learned yet. There's something about picking yourself up off the ground time and time again and still chasing your dreams.

"I just can't be broken. I will not be broken. I'm here to make history."

Nurmagomedov beat Ireland's McGregor by fourth round submission in October 2018 in Las Vegas

Barboza v Felder & the best of UFC 242

Also top of the bill in Abu Dhabi are top lightweight fighters Brazilian Edson Barboza and American Paul Felder, who face each other in an eagerly-anticipated rematch.

Unlike some return bouts, this fight has no bad blood or trash talk, with Felder saying true fans of martial arts will appreciate their approach - and the fight.

"This is about martial arts for me," Felder said at the open workouts.

"It's because I love what I do. That's how Edson is. I promise that's what we're going to put on display for you guys, a war of martial arts and integrity."

Two British fighters at different points in their careers are set to face opponents on Saturday.

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood is looking to push her claims for a shot at the women's flyweight title in her 10th UFC contest with victory over American contender Andrea Lee.

And Manchester's undefeated lightweight Lerone Murphy will look to spring a shock on his octagon debut when he takes on Nurmagomedov's team-mate Zubaira Tukhugov on the preliminary card.