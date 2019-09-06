Cage Warriors: Joe McColgan shares entertaining draw as Paul Hughes wins on debut

McColgan had to settle for a majority draw

Belfast's Joe McColgan had to settle for a majority draw after an exhilarating fight with undefeated Frenchman Ben Lakhdar in London.

The 32-year-old had to survive a final round onslaught as one judge scored the bout 29-27 to Lakhdar, with the other two judges scoring it 28-28.

Meanwhile Derry's Paul Hughes defeated Mateusz Makarowski by first round submission on his Cage Warriors debut.

Hughes won with a rear naked choke after two minutes and 34 seconds.

Fight Academy Ireland mixed martial artist McColgan appeared to take the first two rounds with the more eye-catching strikes during the stand-up exchanges along with securing take-downs and controlling from a dominant position.

"I think I took the first two rounds and he took the third round 10-8, I think it was a fair result," McColgan told Cage Warriors on BT Sport.

Hughes impressed on Cage Warriors debut

After the fight, Cage Warriors announced that Hughes' victory was the first of an exclusive five-fight deal.

Hughes had previously been advised to retire from the sport because of ongoing hand injuries.

On the same card in London, Newry's Decky McAleenan lost a close split decision to Tom Mearns.

Two of the judges scored the bout 29-28 to either fighter with the third judge giving all three rounds to Mearns.

The Englishman looked to have secured the first round after a takedown allowed him to control the fight from top position.

After an even second round the contest was to be up for grabs going into the final five minutes, with McAleenan finishing strongly with takedowns and some neat striking exchanges allowing top position control on the ground.

However the 27-year-old was unable to get the decision in a fight that could have gone either way.

Dublin's Ian Garry was also victorious with a second round TKO victory after stunning his Italian opponent Matteo Ceglia with a head-kick.