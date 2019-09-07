UFC 242: Joanne Calderwood beats Andrea Lee in Abu Dhabi

Joanne Calderwood edged out Andrea Lee on a points decision

Scotland's Joanne Calderwood moved closer to her title fight dream after defeating Andrea Lee in UFC 242.

In the intense heat of Abu Dhabi, Calderwood, 33, turned in a commanding performance to edge out her American opponent on a split points decision.

Calderwood sits well placed in the top five of the flyweight division.

"I left it up to the judges yet again, so I'm a bit hard on myself. I thought it was a good performance," she said.

"I had great fun in there.

"I'm very grateful. It's the third time in the octagon this year and I want to stay active. I'm top five now, so maybe one more or I would like a title fight."

This was Lee's first defeat in the UFC and, despite rousing herself in the second round, looked overwhelmed by Calderwood's aggression out the blocks and her strong finish.