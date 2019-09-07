UFC 242: Joanne Calderwood beats Andrea Lee in Abu Dhabi
Scotland's Joanne Calderwood moved closer to her title fight dream after defeating Andrea Lee in UFC 242.
In the intense heat of Abu Dhabi, Calderwood, 33, turned in a commanding performance to edge out her American opponent on a split points decision.
Calderwood sits well placed in the top five of the flyweight division.
"I left it up to the judges yet again, so I'm a bit hard on myself. I thought it was a good performance," she said.
"I had great fun in there.
"I'm very grateful. It's the third time in the octagon this year and I want to stay active. I'm top five now, so maybe one more or I would like a title fight."
This was Lee's first defeat in the UFC and, despite rousing herself in the second round, looked overwhelmed by Calderwood's aggression out the blocks and her strong finish.