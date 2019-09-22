UFC: Paul Craig beats Vinicius Moreira by submission in Mexico

By Andrew Southwick

BBC Scotland

Craig took his UFC record to four wins, four losses with victory over Moreira
Paul Craig needed less than three-and-a-half minutes to beat Vinicius Moreira by submission in Mexico.

Coatbridge fighter Craig forced the Brazilian to tap out for the first time in his career with a rear naked choke.

Craig, 31, had stunned Moreira with a hard knee, then took full advantage by launching a series of punches before locking in the submission hold.

The victory gets the light-heavyweight back to winning ways in UFC following his defeat to Alonzo Menifield in June.

It was the last fight of Craig's UFC deal, but he did his chances of a new contract no harm with all eight of his fights - four wins and four losses - now all ending inside the distance.

