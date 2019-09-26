Bellator Dublin: Five fighters to look out for at the 3Arena

Belfast's Karl Moore makes his Bellator debut this week

On Friday night, a sell-out crowd is expected at Dublin's 3Arena as Bellator makes its highly anticipated return to Ireland.

The bill is topped by James Gallagher, who takes on Roman Salazar after his original opponent, Cal Ellenor, was forced to pull out following a doctor's ruling on a brain scan.

However, while thousands of fans are counting down the minutes to the return of the 'Strabanimal', there are plenty of Irish fighters to look out for.

Here, we look at five worth keeping an eye on during the fighting extravaganza in Dublin.

Karl Moore

The Belfast native returns to the ring after 18 months having pulled out of February's Bellator Dublin bout with Yannick Bahati due to injury.

This Friday's event could prove an important night for Bellator debutant Moore, whose last fight ended in a first-round stoppage defeat by Mauro Cerilli.

After signing with Bellator in the summer of 2018, the former Cage Warriors light heavyweight champion will be looking to make a big statement when he comes up against Lee Chadwick on Friday.

Chadwick was Cage Warriors middleweight champion during Moore's light heavyweight reign and, while he lost his Bellator debut to Fabian Edwards, 'The Butcher' bounced back by beating James Mulheron in April.

Ryan Roddy

Friday night will be huge for Roddy. The Magherafelt grappler returns to the cage after a four-year absence due to a serious back injury.

For Roddy (7-1-1), his Bellator Dublin lightweight fight with Patrik Pietila is an opportunity to gain experience and exposure.

"I thought I was done," said Roddy.

"I thought I was never going to be able to go to training and enjoy it, but I always had that competitive fire in the back of my mind, so I wasn't ready to stop."

Roddy's opponent Pietila, 31, is an experienced campaigner and boasts a 11-7-0 record. While Roddy has been out of action for a long time, his only defeat came at the hands of Paul Redmond in 2012.

"I have no interest in calling out my next opponent," added Roddy. "I just want to prove to people that it can be done."

Frans Mlambo

Having fought around the world, Friday represents an exciting homecoming for Dubliner Mlambo (7-4), who goes up against Dominique Wooding in an intriguing bantamweight bout.

Mlambo saw off former Cage Warriors flyweight champion Nathan Greyson at Bellator London in June and this week's opponent represents another stern challenge.

Mlambo lands a punch on Darren O'Gorman during their fight in 2015

"He's basically the exact same as my last opponent," said Mlambo. "They have similar styles but I think he's supposed to be a bit better in every aspect."

Although Mlambo speaks with a distinct Dublin brogue, he hopes Bellator Dublin will build his fanbase at home having fought mainly abroad.

"This time, fighting at home, in Dublin, is going to be amazing."

Kiefer Crosbie

A highly regarded welterweight, Crosbie returns to the ring two months on from his disqualification against Mike Jackson.

Crosbie was DQed after striking Jackson with an illegal knee, which resulted in the striker's first professional defeat.

With Portugal's Hugo Pereira to come on the main card on Friday night, Crosbie certainly hopes for a more positive outcome in his hometown fight.

Kiefer Crosbie (right) faces Portugal's Hugo Pereira at Bellator Dublin

"There's no fight like an Irish fight," Crosbie remarked during the Bellator Dublin press conference. "It's going to be something special."

For coach John Kavanagh, this fight is an important opportunity for Crosbie to demonstrate his level of skill.

"We're looking for a clinical performance where he's not going to get caught up in the moment," said Kavanagh.

"He wants this to be a springboard for a run to the belt, so this is his opportunity to show he deserves it."

Will Fleury

The moustachioed middleweight hopes to extend his winning run when takes on undefeated Norbert Novenyi Jr in Dublin.

The pair trained together at London Shootfighters and are likely to produce a highly skilled, closely contested fight which will bring fans in the 3Arena to their feet.

Will Fleury (left) will go up against former teammate Norbert Novenyi Jr on Friday night

For Fleury, Friday presents a gilt-edged opportunity to dispatch a respected fighter and move closer to a bout with Fabian Edwards.

"This is an unusual one because he's fighting an ex-teammate," said Kavanagh, who also coaches Fleury.

"He's looking forward to beating a guy who's undefeated and has a skillset which he's used to. I think Will has improved a lot since they trained together, so it's going to be a good one."

In The Cage: Bellator Dublin Countdown is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.