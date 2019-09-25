Jack Marshman: Welshman to face Markus Perez at UFC Fight Night 164

Jack Marshman lost to Edmen Shahbazyan by submission in his last contest

Jack Marshman will face middleweight rival Markus Perez at UFC Fight Night 164 on 16 November in Brazil.

The 29-year-old Welshman lost his last fight in July after he submitted in the first round to undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Home favourite Perez, 29, beat Anthony Hernandez in his last outing at UFC Fight Night 144 in February, thanks to a second-round choke submission.

The event will take place at Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo.

Marshman will be hoping for a better result than his last visit to Brazil in October 2017, when he lost to Antonio Carlos Junior at UFC Fight Night 119 at the same venue.