UFC 160: Jack Shore 'most prepared I've ever been' for UFC debut

Jack Shore trains at Tillery Combat in Gwent and is trained by his father, Richard Shore

Wales' Jack Shore says he is "feeling great" and the "most prepared" he has ever been for his UFC debut.

Shore faces Nohelin Hernandez in Copenhagen on Saturday at UFC 160 after rising through the ranks of mixed martial arts to earn a shot at UFC.

Shore made his name with Cage Warriors, the breeding ground for fighters such as Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

"It has been hard work training three times a day, six days a week, but it is always enjoyable," Shore said.

"I am not feeling any pressure, it is just excitement, I am trying to take it all in.

"I am fighting on the world's biggest stage and that is amazing.

"Fighting in UFC is a dream come true for me.

"It is something I have worked for my whole life, all I am thinking about is getting that win."

Shore joins UFC with an undefeated record after winning all 11 Cage Warriors fights, including defending his bantamweight title against Scott Malone last time out.

Shore becomes only the fourth Welsh fighter to sign for the UFC, following Jack Marshman, Brett Johns and John Phillips.

"I grew up watching all three of those guys fight," Shore added.

"To be fighting in the same promotion shows how far I have come in a short space of time."

Shore is boosted in Copenhagen by the addition to his team of former world title boxing contender and renowned trainer Gary Lockett.

Phillips, who has lost his past three UFC fights, including an all-Welsh battle with Marshman, also features on the bill in Copenhagen.

The middleweight is arguably fighting for his future in UFC after the split-decision defeat to Marshman and he will take on Alen Amedovski, who is 0-1 in the Dana White owned promotion.