UFC: Scotland's Stevie Ray ready for battle with Michael Johnson

Stevie Ray (right) starts as the underdog against Michael Johnson of the USA

Scotland's Stevie Ray is refusing to be distracted by his uncertain UFC future as he prepares to face Michael Johnson in Singapore on Saturday.

Ray ends his current four-fight deal against the American, who returns to the lightweight division after four bouts as a featherweight.

The Fifer says victory will catapult him to "bigger and better things".

"Johnson is the biggest name I've fought, so a win erases everything in the past," said the 29-year-old.

"I believe I can go all the way to the top. Whether it was the first first or the last fight, there is always pressure. You are standing in front of a man who is trying to take your head off.

"The UFC haven't told me that if I lost I wouldn't get another contract, so I'm not looking too much into that."