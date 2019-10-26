UFC Singapore: Stevie Ray blasts doubters after points win over Michael Johnson

Stevie Ray got the nod from two out of three judges

Scotland's Stevie Ray hit back at his doubters after a points decision win over Michael Johnston at UFC Fight Night 162 in Singapore.

A strong third round was enough for the Fifer to take the decision on two of the judges scorecards 29-28, with the third calling it a draw.

Having lost to Leonardo Santos in June, his record is now seven wins in 11.

"Everybody doubted me," said Ray. "I hope with that fight I was able to show what I'm really made of."

Ray, 29, dominated the first round, boxing well against a slugglish looking Johnson, but the second was a different story with the American upping the pace and landing some vicious shots.

The Kirkcaldy man began to take more damage in the third, but a clever takedown turned the fight in the Scotsman's favour, with a series of ground strikes proving to be the difference.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," Ray told UFC afterwards. "I'm so happy.

"He's a killer - everyone was surprised I was given this fight. I hope this fight has just changed my life.

"I want somebody in the top 15 next. I want the best in the world."