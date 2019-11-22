Floyd Mayweather in UFC talks to 'come out of retirement' in 2020

Mayweather beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match in December 2018

Former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather says he is "coming out of retirement in 2020".

Mayweather, 42, made the announcement on social media after an earlier message that he was in talks with UFC president Dana White.

"Dana White and I are working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020," he said.

Mayweather's last outing saw him win an exhibition boxing match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

That fight took place in December 2018 and the American needed just 140 seconds to beat his opponent in a bout worth a reported $9m (£7m).

Mayweather also came out of retirement in 2017 to beat UFC fighter Conor McGregor in the Irishman's first ever boxing match.