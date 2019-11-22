UFC to return to London in March

Masvidal has since followed up his win over Till with victories over Ben Askren and Nate Diaz

UFC, the world's foremost mixed martial arts promotion, will return to London in March with a show at The O2 in Greenwich.

Their last visit to the arena in March 2019 featured a surprise knockout victory for Jorge Masvidal over Liverpool's Darren Till.

However British fighters Leon Edwards, Molly McCann and Nathaniel Wood secured victories in front of a home crowd.

There is no information yet on who will feature on the 2020 card.

"We're delighted to be returning to London, our fans are fantastic and have always shown up in their thousands to support their local heros," said UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content, David Shaw.