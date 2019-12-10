Leah McCourt: Saintfield fighter to face German Judith Ruis in February
-
- From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Leah McCourt will face Germany's Judith Ruis at Bellator Dublin on 22 February.
The clash at the 3Arena will be the first of a six-fight deal that the Saintfield woman signed with Bellator in November.
The featherweight bout has been added to a bill that will be headlined by Strabane's James Gallagher, who will fight Cal Ellenor.
McCourt took her professional record to 3-1 when she defeated England's Kerry Hughes in Dublin in September.
She holds a perfect record in Dublin, having secured first-round wins against Hatice Ozyurt and Kerry Hughes there in 2019.
Ruis will be making her debut for Bellator having enjoyed her first set of back-to-back wins in 2019, with four of her six career wins coming via submission.