John Phillips: Welshman to fight Dusko Todorovic at UFC London in March

John Phillips' September win over Alen Amedovski was his first in four UFC fights

Welshman John Phillips will fight Serbia's Dusko Todorovic at UFC London on Saturday, 21 March, 2020.

Phillips lost his first three UFC fights, including a split decision against countryman Jack Marshman at UFC Fight Night 147 in 2019.

But the 'Welsh Wrecking Machine' won his last bout, knocking out Alen Amedovski in Copenhagen in September.

"He [Todorovic] is a tough guy, a tough kickboxer. I want exciting fights," Phillips told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think it made sense, this fight. We both suit each other so I think we're in for a barn burner.

"The plan is, come this time next year, it would be nice if I'm breaking into the top 10 and getting towards being a title contender."

Todorovic, 25, made his Octagon debut in August 2019, defeating Teddy Ash via unanimous decision in the Contender Series.

He is currently on a nine-fight winning streak and remains undefeated in his MMA career having made his debut in 2015.

Having travelled to Denmark for his most recent bout, Phillips is looking forward to fighting in London, where he hopes to have plenty of Welsh support.

"It's always great to fight in London," he added.

"For my friends and family, when we're going to places like Copenhagen, it gets really expensive for them.

"They came all the way to Copenhagen but London is like a home show. Everyone will be coming."