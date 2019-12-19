UFC London: Paul Craig to face Ryan Spann

Paul Craig (right) drew with Mauricio Rua in his last bout

Scotland's Paul Craig will face American Ryan Spann at UFC London in March.

The Lanarkshire fighter, 32, who has four defeats in nine bouts in the competition, takes on the 28-year-old who is undefeated with three wins on 21 March at the O2 Arena.

It will be Craig's first fight since his draw with Mauricio Rua in November.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Darren Stewart will fight Marvin Vettori at the London show.