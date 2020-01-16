UFC 246: Conor McGregor points to knockout win over Donald Cerrone

Media playback is not supported on this device UFC 246: Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone press conference

Conor McGregor vowed to "remind everyone" how he "invented this game" in his first fight in 15 months against Donald Cerrone on Saturday.

At a final news conference for his UFC 246 bout, McGregor cut a respectful figure and said he hopes to one day return to the boxing ring.

He has not fought in Mixed Martial Arts since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov and was convicted of assault in November.

"I'm in a good spot, I'm ready to fight," McGregor, 31, said.

"Sometimes we have to go to certain places in our life to realise what we need to do," the former two-weight UFC world champion added.

"I have turned over a new leaf. I feel the same young man but I feel re-energised and refreshed.

"I'm still a passionate young man, still reaching for the stars and aspiring to do things that have never been done before.

"I invented this game, I made it what it is, so I am going to go in there and remind everyone."

