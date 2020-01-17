UFC 246: Conor McGregor in a 'better place' before comeback against Donald Cerrone

McGregor retired from UFC in March 2019 but reversed his decision seven months later

UFC 246: McGregor v Cerrone Date: Sunday 19 January (UK time) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Conor McGregor says he is in a "better place" than he was a few years ago as he prepares to make his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone on Saturday.

McGregor has not fought in mixed martial arts since losing to Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

He is known for his confrontational persona but appears more relaxed in the run-up to his return at UFC 246.

"People want the old Conor, the 2016 Conor, but I feel I'm in a better place than that," said McGregor.

"That's certainly a drive of mine, to be a better version of myself. Then I use the goals and aspirations I have to help me achieve that and push the boundaries."

Since his defeat by Nurmagomedov, which ended in a mass brawl in the octagon, McGregor has faced an assault charge and allegations of smashing a fan's phone.

The 31-year-old says the absence of a regimented training schedule had contributed to his volatile behaviour.

"Structure was missing. So I was sporadic with my work and with my life," he said.

"I'm a lot more centred now, a lot more grounded, a lot more focused.