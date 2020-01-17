UFC 246: Conor McGregor 'smiling and dancing' at new weight - John Kavanagh

Conor McGregor and John Kavanagh after the victory over Jose Aldo in 2015

UFC 246: McGregor v Cerrone Date: Sunday, 19 January (UK time) Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Coverage: Approximately 03:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, then switching to BBC Radio 5 Live from 04:30. Also live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh says the Irishman's mood is positive as he makes his Octagon return against Donald Cerrone on Sunday.

McGregor has fought at lightweight and featherweight but moves up to welterweight for his first fight since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

"The final two weeks were about calorie deficit and sometimes things could get a bit tetchy," said Kavanagh.

"Instead of that there's dancing, music is playing, high-fiving and smiling."

Since his defeat by Nurmagomedov, which ended in a mass brawl in the octagon, McGregor has faced an assault charge and allegations of smashing a fan's phone.

The 31-year-old remains the biggest draw in the sport with the Las Vegas fight set to break pay-per-view figures.

McGregor may be fighting at a new weight and with a new mood in the camp, but Kavanagh believes his man will overcome the 'Cowboy' at UFC 246.

"It's a slightly different way of doing things. At 170[lbs] there are no weight cuts. Every fight is different and this is different in a different way.

"But don't get me wrong - the beautiful destruction will still take place."