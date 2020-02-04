Bellator: James Gallagher withdraws from Dublin main event because of injury

Gallagher headlined Dublin's 3Arena in September, securing a first round win over Roman Salazar.

Strabane's James Gallagher has withdrawn from his Bellator main event in Dublin because of an undisclosed injury.

The 23-year-old was set to face Sunderland's Cal 'Pacino' Ellenor in his third headline slot in 12 months.

It is the second time that injury has stopped the two fighters going head-to-head.

Saintfield featherweight Leah McCourt will face Germany's Judith Ruis in what is now the main event.

After a devastating defeat by Ricky Bandejas in August 2018, Gallagher had reeled off three straight wins to catapult himself back into contention for a shot at the bantamweight belt.

The 'Strabanimal' was initially meant to fight Ellenor at Dublin's 3Arena in September before the Englishman was forced to withdraw.

Gallagher dispatched of Ellenor's replacement Roman Salazer in just 35 seconds.

McCourt also featured on that card, moving her professional record to 3-1 with a win over Kerry Hughes.

Two months later McCourt agreed a six-fight deal with Bellator, the first of which will now see her headlining the first European show of the year.