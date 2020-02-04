Cage Warriors: Rhys McKee gets title shot in Belfast

Ballymena's McKee has won 10 of his 12 professional fights

Rhys McKee has said he is "over the moon" after securing a world title fight when he headlines Cage Warriors in Belfast in May.

The Ballymena fighter will challenge for the welterweight belt which was recently vacated by Ross Houston.

McKee, 24, is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory having recorded a TKO win over Hakon Foss in November.

"I am on the exact path to the UFC. I believe it's not a matter of if, it's when," said McKee on his title shot.

In January, McKee had called for a title shot when he was confirmed as the headline event at the SSE Arena on 16 May.

An opponent for McKee is yet to be confirmed, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Also confirmed on the card are Belfast's Joe McColgan, Newry's Decky McAleenan and still-undefeated Derry prospect Paul Hughes, with all on winning form after a strong end to 2019. Ian Garry, the rising star of Dublin, Ireland, will also feature.