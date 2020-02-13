UFC to return to Dublin in August for the first time since 2015

Louis Smolka defeated Irish fighter Paddy Holohan when UFC last visited Dublin in 2015

UFC will make its long-awaited return to Dublin this summer, the mixed martial arts organisation announced on Thursday.

The show will take place on Saturday, 15 August at the 3Arena, almost five years on from their last Dublin event.

There are no details yet regarding who will feature on the card.

The news follows Conor McGregor's successful return to the ring with a first-round win over Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas in January.

"We kicked off the year with a phenomenal comeback from Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and now we are thrilled to announce our return to Ireland after four-years," said UFC executive David Shaw - senior vice president, international and content.

"With Irish fans amongst the most passionate UFC supporters in the world, and Dublin being such an iconic global city, we can't wait to put on another world class event for our fans there."

Louis Smolka defeated Irish flyweight Paddy Holohan when the promotion last visited Ireland in October 2015.