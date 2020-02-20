Bellator: James Gallagher's bout with Cal Ellenor rescheduled for London in May

Gallagher last bout in September saw him securing a first-round win over Roman Salazar in Dublin

Strabane man James Gallagher's contest with Sunderland's Cal Ellenor has been rescheduled for 16 May when Bellator action returns to London.

The bout was supposed to the main event at Saturday's Bellator bill in Dublin but Gallagher was forced to pull out because of a back injury.

Former England rugby star James Haskill will make his professional MMA debut on the card at Wembley's SSE Arena.

Bantamweight Gallagher won all three of his contest in 2019.

That brought up Gallagher's career record to 10 wins and one defeat as he emerged as a rising star in the bantamweight division.

The 'Strabanimal' was initially meant to fight Ellenor at Dublin's 3Arena in September before the Englishman was forced to withdraw.

Ellenor, who only made his Bellator debut last year, has won eight of his 10 professional bouts.

Haskell's opponent for his London bout is yet to be announced.