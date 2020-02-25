Joanne Calderwood: Scot to face UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko

Joanne Calderwood, left, edged Andrea Lee on points in her last bout
Scotland's Joanne Calderwood will have her first UFC title shot when she faces flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko on 6 June in Perth, Australia.

Calderwood, 33, earned a split-decision win over Andrea Lee in September to take her record to three victories in her last four fights and 14-4 overall.

She will now try to wrest the flyweight crown from Shevchenko at UFC 251. The 31-year-old Peruvian is unbeaten in 12 fights across two spells in the division and is going for her fourth successful title defence.

