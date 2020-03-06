Bellator London: Leah McCourt to fight Harding on Gallagher-Ellenor undercard

Leah McCourt headlined the recent Bellator card in Dublin

Northern Ireland's history-making MMA fighter Leah McCourt will return to the cage at Bellator London on 16 May.

The featherweight, 27, will face New Zealand's Janay Harding at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

McCourt became the first woman to headline a Bellator Europe card in Dublin last month

The London card will be headlined by the rearranged bantamweight contest between Strabane fighter James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor.

Gallagher and Ellenor were due to clash in the Bellator Dublin headliner before the former was forced to withdraw with a back injury.

County Tyrone bantamweight Gallagher's withdrawal led to McCourt's bout with Judith Ruis being upgraded to the headline slot at Dublin's 3Arena.

Having secured a unanimous decision victory over Ruis, McCourt will look to improve her MMA record to 5-1 against Harding, who beat McCourt's fellow SBG fighter Sinead Kavanagh in October 2018.

Former England rugby player James Haskell will make his professional debut in the heavyweight division at Bellator London, with his opponent yet to be announced.